San Antonio Spurs Send Message To Chris Paul

The San Antonio Spurs wished Chris Paul a happy birthday.

Ben Stinar

Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chris Paul is coming off his first year playing for the San Antonio Spurs.

The future Hall of Famer finished the season with averages of 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.

Via @cp3region: "Chris Paul has officially played in all 82 games this season.

39 year old CP3 has not missed a single game this season, making it the first season since 2014-15 for him to play all 82.

He joins Michael Jordan & John Stockton as the only players age 39 or older to play all 82."

Chris Paul
Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Paul celebrated his 40th birthday.

One person to send him a message was the Spurs.

They wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @CP3 🥳

Drop your birthday wishes for Chris below 👇"

Paul still remains an extremely productive role player at his age.

He did an excellent job of mentoring the young stars on the roster such as Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama.

In addition to the Spurs, the 12-time NBA All-Star has also played for the New Orleans Hornets, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors over 19 seasons.

Via Ballislife.com: "Most assists from Chris Paul

Blake Griffin: 1,157
David West: 1,120
JJ Redick: 634
DeAndre Jordan: 574
Peja Stojakovic: 429"

This summer, the future Hall of Famer will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

Ben Stinar
