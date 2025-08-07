Fastbreak

San Antonio Spurs Send Message To NBA Legend David Robinson

The Spurs sent a message to David Robinson.

Ben Stinar

Nov 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; NBA Hall of Famer and former San Antonio Spurs player David Robinson uses his iPhone during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; NBA Hall of Famer and former San Antonio Spurs player David Robinson uses his iPhone during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

David Robinson is one of the best players in NBA history.

The Hall of Fame center recently celebrated his 60th birthday.

Via NBA History (on Wednesday): "Join us in wishing a Happy 60th Birthday to 10x #NBAAllStar, 2x NBA Champion, 1994-95 NBA MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member... “The Admiral” David Robinson! #NBABDAY"

One person who sent a message to Robinson was the San Antonio Spurs.

Via The San Antonio Spurs: "It's David Robinson's birthday today! 🎉

Join us in wishing The Admiral a big HAPPY BIRTHDAY!"

Robinson was the first pick in the 1987 NBA Draft by the Spurs.

He spent all 14 seasons of his legendary career in San Antonio.

Via NBA Retweet: "David Robinson’s career resume:

10x All-Star
10x All-NBA
8x All-Defense
2x NBA Champion
1994/95 MVP
1989/90 ROTY
1991/92 DPOY
20.8k Career PTS
10.5k Career REB
2954 Career BLK
No. 50 retired by Spurs"

David Robinson
February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great David Robinson during the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.