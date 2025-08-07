San Antonio Spurs Send Message To NBA Legend David Robinson
David Robinson is one of the best players in NBA history.
The Hall of Fame center recently celebrated his 60th birthday.
Via NBA History (on Wednesday): "Join us in wishing a Happy 60th Birthday to 10x #NBAAllStar, 2x NBA Champion, 1994-95 NBA MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member... “The Admiral” David Robinson! #NBABDAY"
One person who sent a message to Robinson was the San Antonio Spurs.
Via The San Antonio Spurs: "It's David Robinson's birthday today! 🎉
Join us in wishing The Admiral a big HAPPY BIRTHDAY!"
Robinson was the first pick in the 1987 NBA Draft by the Spurs.
He spent all 14 seasons of his legendary career in San Antonio.
Via NBA Retweet: "David Robinson’s career resume:
10x All-Star
10x All-NBA
8x All-Defense
2x NBA Champion
1994/95 MVP
1989/90 ROTY
1991/92 DPOY
20.8k Career PTS
10.5k Career REB
2954 Career BLK
No. 50 retired by Spurs"