San Antonio Spurs Send Message To NBA Legend Tim Duncan
Tim Duncan is one of the best 15 players in NBA history.
On Friday, the San Antonio Spurs legend is celebrating his 49th birthday.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 49th Birthday to 15x #NBAAllStar, 5x NBA Champion, 3x NBA Finals MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Tim Duncan! #NBABDAY"
One person who wished Duncan a happy birthday was the Spurs.
They wrote (via Instagram): "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TIM DUNCAN 🎉
Drop your birthday messages for The Big Fundamental in the comments ⤵️🎂"
Many NBA fans left comments on the post.
@_derekosburn: "YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW GOOD TIM DUNCAN WAS"
@spurzzfan: "🔥I LOVE TOU TIMMY HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️#21MY FAVORITE PLAYA IN DA WORLD 😍🤟🏼🫶"
@asomaile_s: "MY GLORIOUS TIM DUNCAN. WHERE DO I EVEN BEGIN."
@nandomedia: "Timmy is the best to ever do it! We are thankful for everything you do for the city! A man of culture, taste, and pedigree. We need a statue of him at the new arena!"
@ryty_thesneakerguy: "So much fun growing up and watching you play! Happy Birthday Timmmmmmmaayyy! GSG!"
@robert_baldoza: "I'm a Spurs fan because of you! Happy birthday big fundamental, the goat PF 🎂"
Duncan was the first pick in the 1997 NBA Draft by the Spurs.
He spent all 19 seasons with the franchise.
They won five NBA Championships in that span.
Duncan had career averages of 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 1,392 games.