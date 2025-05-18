San Antonio Spurs Send Message To NBA Legend Tony Parker
Tony Parker is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
The Hall of Famer spent 17 of his 18 years (in the NBA) with the San Antonio Spurs.
On Saturday, Parker celebrated his 43rd birthday.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 43rd Birthday to 6x #NBAAllStar, 4x NBA champion, 2006-07 NBA Finals MVP and @Hoophall inductee, Tony Parker! #NBABDAY"
One person who made a post for Parker was the Spurs.
They wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TP! 🎉
Wishing @_tonyparker09 a big happy birthday today!"
A lot of fans commented on the post from the Spurs.
Via @jonathask: "My child has never seen this team shine like this, sadly she won’t any time soon"
Via @himbanyama1: "happy birthday TP thank you for everything ❤️"
Via @the_chosen_wun1: "And to think LeBron is less than 3 years younger than this man🙂↕️"
Via @jessrenayeg: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO! ❤️🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉"
Parker was the 28th pick in the 2001 NBA Draft.
Over his 17 years with the Spurs, he made six NBA All-Star Games (and helped the franchise win four titles).
Via StatMuse: "Tony Parker in 17 seasons in San Antonio:
— 15.8 PPG
— 5.7 APG
— 6x All-Star
— 4x All-NBA
— 4x NBA Champ
— FMVP
— Top 5 in PTS, AST and STL by a Spur
Hall of Famer."
At the end of his career, Parker spent one season with the Charlotte Hornets.
He retired after the 2018-19 season.