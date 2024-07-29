San Antonio Spurs Sign Ex-North Carolina Forward
Harrison Ingram is coming off a productive year for North Carolina.
Ingram finished the season with averages of 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
He was the 48th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.
On Monday, the Spurs announced that they have signed Ingram to a two-way contract.
Via The Austin Spurs: "Congratulations Harrison!👏
The @spurs have officially signed Harrison Ingram to a two-way contract"
Ingram played three seasons of college basketball for Stanford and UNC.
His career averages were 11.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 102 games.
Dusty Garza of News 4 San Antonio added more details: "San Antonio Spurs have signed Harrison Ingram to their last two-way contract. Ingram, a 6’6" forward, was the 48th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He helped the Spurs to a 4-1 record in the NBA 2K25 Summer League, averaging 10.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game."
Ingram will likely spend a lot of time with the Austin Spurs (in addition to the NBA).
He will be an intriguing prospect for the Spurs to develop.
As for the Spurs, they finished the year as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season (five years ago).