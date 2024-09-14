Fastbreak

San Antonio Spurs Star Chris Paul Is On The Verge Of NBA History

Chris Paul is on the verge of NBA history.

Ben Stinar

May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) reacts on the bench during the fourth quarter Dallas Mavericks in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) reacts on the bench during the fourth quarter Dallas Mavericks in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chris Paul is coming off a year where he played for the Golden State Warriors.

The future Hall of Famer averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.

Over the summer, Paul signed with the San Antonio Spurs.

Chris Pau
Oct 13, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) talks with head coach Steve Kerr (right) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Paul is one of the best point guards of all time, and he is also on the verge of incredible NBA history.

The former Wake Forest star has 11,894 career assists, so he is only 106 away from becoming the third player to reach 12,000.

John Stockton (15,806) and Jason Kidd (12,091) are the only two players that remain ahead of Paul on the all-time assists list.

Chris Pau
March 17, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball against the defense of New York Knicks point guard Jason Kidd (5) during the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If Paul averages the same assists per contest that he did last season, he would only need 16 games to reach the milestone.

Considering he will have the ball in his hands even more than he did in Golden State, it's very possible that Paul will be able to record more assists every game.

Chris Pau
Feb 16, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Western Conference head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs talks with guard Chris Paul (3) of the Los Angeles Clippers during practice for the 2013 NBA All-Star game at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In addition to the Warriors, Paul has spent time with the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns over his 19 seasons in the NBA.

His career averages are 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 1,272 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 149 NBA playoff games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.