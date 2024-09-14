San Antonio Spurs Star Chris Paul Is On The Verge Of NBA History
Chris Paul is coming off a year where he played for the Golden State Warriors.
The future Hall of Famer averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Over the summer, Paul signed with the San Antonio Spurs.
Paul is one of the best point guards of all time, and he is also on the verge of incredible NBA history.
The former Wake Forest star has 11,894 career assists, so he is only 106 away from becoming the third player to reach 12,000.
John Stockton (15,806) and Jason Kidd (12,091) are the only two players that remain ahead of Paul on the all-time assists list.
If Paul averages the same assists per contest that he did last season, he would only need 16 games to reach the milestone.
Considering he will have the ball in his hands even more than he did in Golden State, it's very possible that Paul will be able to record more assists every game.
In addition to the Warriors, Paul has spent time with the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns over his 19 seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 1,272 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 149 NBA playoff games.