San Antonio Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Sends Out Viral Instagram Post
Victor Wembanyama is among the most notable players in the NBA at 20.
He is coming off an incredible rookie season where he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The 2023 first-overall pick has over four million followers on Instagram.
Recently, Wembanyama made a post to Instagram with a clip from a new Nike ad.
His post had over 189,000 likes in less than 12 hours.
Wembanyama captioned his post: "Excuse me while I block your shot. #WinningIsn’tForEveryone @nike @olympics"
Wembanyama is currently playing for France, who is getting ready to compete in the 2024 Olympics (in Paris).
They have a talented roster that also features NBA players Bilal Coulibaly, Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert.
Wembanyama had a lot of hype coming into the NBA and so far he has lived up to his high expectations.
He won the 2024 Rookie of The Year Award and was already seen as an elite defender.
Via NBA Communications on May 21: "San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama is the first rookie to be selected to the Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team. The NBA has named an All-Defensive Team (First Team and Second Team) annually since the 1968-69 season.
Wembanyama is the sixth rookie to earn a spot on the Kia NBA All-Defensive Team."
As for the Spurs, they finished the season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.