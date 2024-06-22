San Antonio Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Sends Out Viral Post On X
Victor Wembanyama is coming off a fantastic rookie year for the San Antonio Spurs.
He was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and has lived up to the hype so far.
On Saturday, Wembanyama sent out a post on X in honor of the one-year anniversary of him being drafted.
There were over 9,000 likes and 270,000 impressions on his post in less than one hour.
Wembanyama wrote: "Happy 1 year anniversary @spurs 🖤🖤🖤"
Wembanyama finished his rookie season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
He was named as the 2024 NBA Rookie of The Year.
Via ClutchPoints: "Victor Wembanyama really did all this in his first NBA season 🤯
🔹Rookie of the Year 🔹All-Rookie 1st Team 🔹NBA blocks leader 🔹All-Defensive 1st Team (first rookie ever) 🔹DPOY Runner-Up"
Despite his strong season, the Spurs struggled and finished as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
While the Spurs are in rebuilding mode and have missed the playoffs for five straight seasons, they are also one of the best organizations in the NBA.
They have won five NBA Championships since the 1999 season and have been an excellent place for big-men to develop.
David Robinson and Tim Duncan are both Hall of Famers and two of the 50 greatest players of all time.
In addition, the Spurs are led by Gregg Popovich, who is going into his 29th season at the helm.