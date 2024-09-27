San Antonio Spurs Star Will Miss Start Of NBA Season
Devin Vassell is coming off a season where he appeared in 68 games for the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished the year with averages of 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.
On Friday, the Spurs announced that the Vassell will miss the start of the 2024-25 season.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "The Spurs announce Devin Vassell will be out until at least Nov. 1 as he continues to recover from surgery to repair a stress reaction in his right foot earlier this year.
Vassell is a key piece in SA going forward, and is entering the first year of a five-year extension."
Vassell was the 11th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Florida state.
He has spent all four seasons with the Spurs.
His career averages are 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 239 games.
The Spurs are coming off a tough season where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight season.
That said, there is a lot of excitement about the Spurs due to 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.
The Spurs will play their first game of the new season on October 24 when they visit Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.