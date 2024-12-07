San Antonio Spurs Starter Ejected From Kings Game After Flipping Off Ref
On Friday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Sacramento Kings (at home) in Texas.
During the game, Zach Collins got ejected.
He finished with two points, two rebounds and one assist while shooting 1/2 from the field in nine minutes of playing time.
Via Branden Nunes of Sactown Sports 1140: "That's the third straight game a Sacramento opponent has been ejected. Tonight, it was Zach Collins.
Fair to say he wasn't happy afterward. Take a look at his reaction lol"
Collins was seen flipping off the referee.
Via ClutchPoints: "Zach Collins flipped off the official after he was ejected from Spurs-Kings in the 2nd quarter with 2 technical fouls 😅"
Collins came into the night with averages of 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 22 games.
He is in his fourth year playing for the Spurs.
Via @SpursReporter: "Zach Collins ejected by ref Michael Smith during his substitution by Charles Bassey. Even near the bench, Zach kept mouthing off and gesturing back, so Smith T’d him up twice and threw him out."
The Spurs came into the night with an 11-11 record in their first 22 games.
They recently beat the Kings in Sacramento by a score of 127-125 earlier this month.
However, the Spurs are playing without their best player (Victor Wembanyama) on Friday night.
Following the Kings, the Spurs will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday evening.