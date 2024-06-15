San Antonio Spurs Still Owe Player Over $130 Million
Devin Vassell is coming off another solid year for the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished the regular season with averages of 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Before the season began, Vassell signed a massive five-year contract extension with San Antonio that will kick in next season.
Not counting the $11 million in potential incentives, the Spurs will owe him at least $135 million through the 2028-29 season.
Vassell was the 11th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Florida State and has spent his entire four-year career with San Antonio.
His career averages are 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 239 regular season games.
He has yet to appear in an NBA playoff game.
Considering Vassell is only 23, it's very possible he could develop into an All-Star caliber player over the duration of the contract.
In addition, his salary could be something the Spurs could look to trade for a superstar at some point over the next five years.
As for the Spurs, they are coming off a year where they finished as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2019 season when DeMar DeRozan was still on the roster.
That said, the Spurs have 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama, so they will likely have a very bright future.