Saquon Barkley Reacts To LeBron James Viral Post
On Friday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers opened up their season with a matchup in Brazil.
The game was extremely close, but the Eagles were able to come away with a 34-29 victory.
Saquon Barkley made his debut for the team and was sensational (he finished with three touchdowns).
Via ESPN's Adam Schefter: "Saquon Barkley is the second player in Eagles history with three touchdowns in his first game with the team, joining Terrell Owens, who did it in 2004."
During the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a post (via X).
His post had over 17,000 likes and 1.7 million impressions in 16 hours.
James wrote: "OMG SAQUON SO DAMN QUICK/FAST!!!!!!! SO GOOD MAN! @saquon"
Barkley responded to James.
His post had over 4,000 likes and 160,000 impressions in one hour.
Barkley wrote: "😤😤"
Before joining the Eagles, Barkley had spent the first six seasons of his career with the New York Giants.
The former Pen State superstar was the second pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Via The NFL: "FINAL: @Eagles win the first-ever game in São Paulo!
Jalen Hurts: 20/34, 278 passing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
Saquon Barkley: 26 touches, 132 total yards, 3 TDs"
As for James, he is a notably big football fan.
The Lakers star finished last season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.