Fastbreak

Scoot Henderson Amazes NBA World With Performance In Bulls-Trail Blazers Game

Scoot Henderson had 25 points against the Bulls.

Ben Stinar

Jan 16, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) dribbles the ball during the second half against LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Jan 16, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) dribbles the ball during the second half against LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Scoot Henderson was the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

After a slow start to his pro career, the Portland Trail Blazers guard has been playing excellent basketball over the last week.

On Sunday night, Henderson led the Trail Blazers to a 113-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls (at home).

He finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 8/15 from the field in 38 minutes.

Many people were impressed with his performance on social media.

Hoop Central: "Scoot Henderson over the last 4 games:

39 PTS - 4 REB - 6 AST
16 PTS - 2 REB - 6 AST
21 PTS - 5 REB - 11 AST
25 PTS - 7 REB - 8 AST

TAKING A LEAP."

Brett Usher: "Scoot Henderson over his last four:

25.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 7.8 APG, 1.5 SPG
74% TS, 61% 2P, 53% on 7.5 3PA/G

Looking a LOT more comfortable"

@ACoziFloyd_: "I’m proud of Scoot Henderson , he’s been playing so much better lately"

@joesimonssays: "Whether he's playing well or poorly Scoot Henderson absolutely gives a damn while he's on the court"

Marc J. Spears of ESPN: "Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is averaging 25.2 points and 7.7 assists the past four games."

@Three_Cone: "Scoot Henderson just had 25/7/8/2 when are we gonna talk about the leap he’s taking right in front of our eyes rn"

StatMuse: "Scoot Henderson last four games:

25.3 PPG
7.8 APG
1.5 SPG
56.9 FG%
53.3 3P%

Hooping."

The Trail Blazers are 14-28 in 42 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Henderson will turn 21 next month.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.