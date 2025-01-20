Scoot Henderson Amazes NBA World With Performance In Bulls-Trail Blazers Game
Scoot Henderson was the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
After a slow start to his pro career, the Portland Trail Blazers guard has been playing excellent basketball over the last week.
On Sunday night, Henderson led the Trail Blazers to a 113-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls (at home).
He finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 8/15 from the field in 38 minutes.
Many people were impressed with his performance on social media.
Hoop Central: "Scoot Henderson over the last 4 games:
39 PTS - 4 REB - 6 AST
16 PTS - 2 REB - 6 AST
21 PTS - 5 REB - 11 AST
25 PTS - 7 REB - 8 AST
TAKING A LEAP."
@ACoziFloyd_: "I’m proud of Scoot Henderson , he’s been playing so much better lately"
@joesimonssays: "Whether he's playing well or poorly Scoot Henderson absolutely gives a damn while he's on the court"
Marc J. Spears of ESPN: "Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is averaging 25.2 points and 7.7 assists the past four games."
@Three_Cone: "Scoot Henderson just had 25/7/8/2 when are we gonna talk about the leap he’s taking right in front of our eyes rn"
The Trail Blazers are 14-28 in 42 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.
Henderson will turn 21 next month.