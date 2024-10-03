Scoot Henderson Makes Shocking First Statement At Trail Blazers Media Day
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is one of the most notable young players in the NBA.
He was the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and is seen as a player who has the potential to be an All-Star.
On Monday, the Trail Blazers held media day, and Henderson gave a surprising answer to the first question.
Reporter: "What do you look back on about your rookie season and what you learn from it?"
Henderson: "I look back at the food. The good food that I had... And what I've learned from it. All the games. Think about all the games every night, think about the fun I had playing, think about how blessed I was playing and the fact that I was able to be here at this age."
While Henderson's second half of the answer made sense, seeing the 20-year-old make his first statement about the food was interesting.
Many fans reacted on social media.
@SupaBadd503: "I think he was trying to be funny and the joke was just bad. Nobody got it at all lmao"
@At_The_Hive: "Think the Hornets made the right pick"
@flyby1977: "Is this AI? Did he actually say that?"
Henderson finished his first year with averages of 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 62 games.
The Trail Blazers will play their first game of the new season on October 23 when they host the Golden State Warriors.