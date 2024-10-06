Scoot Henderson Reacts To Deandre Ayton's Instagram Post
Deandre Ayton is going into his seventh season in the NBA.
The Portland Trail Blazers center is still young (26), but he is one of the veterans on an extremely inexperienced roster.
Last season, the former Arizona star averaged 16.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field in 55 games.
Recently, Ayton made a post to Instagram that had over 9,000 likes and 140 comments.
Ayton captioned his post: "YEAR 7 🎰"
One person to leave a comment was his teammate Scoot Henderson.
Henderson wrote: "Cmon 2 Yk wtfgo"
Henderson was the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
He is coming off a rookie year where he averaged 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 62 games.
At just 20, Henderson is expected to become an All-Star caliber guard one day.
Recently, Ayton spoke about Henderson (h/t Brenna Greene KOIN News).
Ayton: "Scoot's a vet. He's always had that ball on a string, but he's leading. He's more loud. Telling us where to go. There's a few times where I'm in the wrong spots and he's not dribbling the ball until I'm in the right position. He's making that be known that he's taking over and locking in as our true franchise PG. Being that starting point guard that we need."
The Trail Blazers will play their first game of the season on October 23 when they host the Golden State Warriors.