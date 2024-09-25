Scoot Henderson Reacts To Deandre Ayton's Instagram Post
Deandre Ayton is coming off his first season playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.
The former Arizona star finished the year with averages of 16.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field in 55 games.
Earlier this week, Ayton made a post to Instagram that had over 7,000 likes.
Ayton captioned his post: "🤞🏾"
There were over 100 comments on Ayton's post and one person who left a message was his Trail Blazers teammate Scoot Henderson.
Henderson wrote: "Fresh twin"
Trail Blazers fans will likely love seeing two of their best young stars interact on social media.
For the franchise to take the next step and get back into the NBA playoffs, they will need Ayton and Henderson to make significant jumps over the next three seasons.
Ayton was the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and after five spending the first five seasons of his career with the Phoenix Suns, he was traded to the Trail Blazers last offseason.
His career averages are 16.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 59.2% from the field in 358 regular season games.
In 2021, Ayton helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals.
As for Henderson, he was the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
He finished his rookie year with averages of 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 62 games.