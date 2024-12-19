Scottie Barnes' Current Injury Status For Nets-Raptors Game
On Thursday evening, the Toronto Raptors will play the Brooklyn Nets (at home) in Canada.
For the game, Scottie Barnes is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The All-Star forward has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic on Wednesday: "10 days after rolling his ankle, Scottie Barnes is questionable for tomorrows game versus the Nets.
Jakob Poeltl is out with a groin strain. IQ and Bruce Brown remain out also."
Barnes is averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 14 games.
The Raptors are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-20 record in 27 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and 3-7 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Raptors lost to the Chicago Bulls (at home) by a score of 122-121.
Following Brooklyn, they will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets in Canada.
As for the Nets, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-16 record in 27 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and also 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Raptors, the Nets will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Utah Jazz in Brooklyn.