Scottie Barnes Reacts To RJ Barrett's Instagram Post

Scottie Barnes reacted to his Toronto Raptors teammate's Instagram post.

Feb 10, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) talks with guard RJ Barrett (9) against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena . Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) talks with guard RJ Barrett (9) against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena . Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Toronto Raptors are a team that is in a rebuilding mode.

That said, they have a lot of young talent on the roster led by 2024 NBA All-Star Scottie Barnes.

On Thursday, RJ Barrett (who is coming off his first season with the team) made a post to Instagram that had over 37,000 likes and 200 comments in less than three hours.

Barnes reposted the post to his Instagram story.

He wrote: "Mr. Barrett"

While it was a simple post, Raptors fans will be happy to see two of their best young stars interacting on social media.

Barrett was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and had spent part of five seasons with the New York Knicks before the trade.

He finished last year with averages of 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.

As for Barnes, he has established himself as the best player on the team.

He averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 60 games last year.

Scottie Barnes
Dec 27, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) advances the ball as Washington Wizards guard Landry Shamet (20) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Raptors will play their first game of the new season on October 23 when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Canada.

Last season, the Raptors were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.

