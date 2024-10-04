Scottie Barnes Reacts To RJ Barrett's Instagram Post
The Toronto Raptors are a team that is in a rebuilding mode.
That said, they have a lot of young talent on the roster led by 2024 NBA All-Star Scottie Barnes.
On Thursday, RJ Barrett (who is coming off his first season with the team) made a post to Instagram that had over 37,000 likes and 200 comments in less than three hours.
Barnes reposted the post to his Instagram story.
He wrote: "Mr. Barrett"
While it was a simple post, Raptors fans will be happy to see two of their best young stars interacting on social media.
Barrett was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and had spent part of five seasons with the New York Knicks before the trade.
He finished last year with averages of 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.
As for Barnes, he has established himself as the best player on the team.
He averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 60 games last year.
The Raptors will play their first game of the new season on October 23 when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Canada.
Last season, the Raptors were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.