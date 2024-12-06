Scotty Pippen Jr. Fined $2,000 By NBA After Kings-Grizzlies Game
On Thursday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 115-110 (at home).
After the game, Scotty Pippen Jr. was fined $2,000 by the NBA.
The former Vanderbilt star finished the victory with four points, one rebound and three assists while shooting 2/9 from the field in 15 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA Official: "MEM’s Scotty Pippen Jr. was assessed a postgame Flopping fine of $2,000 upon league office review for https://nba.com/watch/video/sac-vs-mem-12-5-24… on Dec. 5 vs. SAC."
Despite his quiet night against the Kings, Pippen Jr. has had a solid start to the season.
He is averaging 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 23 games.
The Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the league with a 15-8 record in 23 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games.
Following their victory over Sacramento, the Kings will play their next game on Saturday evening against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics.
Pippen Jr. is in his third NBA season (second with Memphis).
After going undrafted in 2022, the 24-year-old spent part of his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 50 regular season games.