Scotty Pippen Jr. Made NBA History In Wizards-Grizzlies Game
On Friday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Washington Wizards in Tennessee.
The Grizzlies won by a score of 128-104 to improve to 6-4 in their first ten games.
Scotty Pippen Jr. continued his strong start to the season, finishing with 11 points, ten rebounds, 11 assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field in 28 minutes of playing time.
The former Vanderbilt star also made exciting NBA history.
Via Bleacher Report: "Scottie Pippen & Scotty Pippen Jr. become the FIRST father-son duo in NBA history to record triple-doubles 🔥"
Pippen Jr. is now averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in ten games.
He is in his third NBA season (second with Memphis) and has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Grizzlies will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Last season, they dealt with a lot of injuries and missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
As for his father (Pippen), he is one of the best 50 players in NBA history and is most known for his legendary run with the Chicago Bulls.
The Basketball Hall of Famer played 17 seasons for the Bulls, Trail Blazers and Rockets.
His career averages were 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range.