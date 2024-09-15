Scotty Pippen Jr. Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing
Christian Koloko most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he spent his rookie year with the Toronto Raptors.
That season, the 24-year-old averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field in 58 games.
On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Koloko is signing a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Charania: "The Lakers and seven-foot center Christian Koloko have agreed on a deal, agent Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports says. Koloko is expected to have an opportunity for a role in Lakers frontcourt after he receives clearance from league’s fitness panel."
Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr.
Pippen Jr. (via his Instagram story): "Congrats Kamdeu 🤝🏽🤝🏽@cjkoloko"
Pippen Jr. spent six games of his rookie season (2022-23) with the Lakers.
His career averages (over two seasons with the Grizzlies and Lakers) are 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 27 games.
The Lakers finished last season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).
Following the news, Koloko also sent out a post (via X).
Koloko wrote: "God’s timing is always the best 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"