Scotty Pippen Jr. Sends Instagram Story Message To Father
Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen.
He has been able to make a name for himself and is coming off a solid year where he averaged 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 21 games (16 starts).
On Wednesday, Pippen is celebrating his 59th birthday.
Pippen Jr. made two posts to his Instagram story for his father.
Pippen Jr. in the first photo: "Happy birthday Dad 💯 @scottiepippen"
Fans will likely enjoy seeing Pippen Jr. showing love to his father.
Pippen is one of the 50 best NBA players of all time and spent 17 seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets.
He is most known for his legendary run with Michael Jordan and the Bulls.
They won six NBA Championships in an eight-year period.
As for Pippen Jr., he had a productive three-year career at Vanderbilt before going to the NBA.
During his junior season, he averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 36 games.
After going undrafted in 2022, Pippen Jr. has been able to spend time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies over the previous two seasons.
He has career averages of 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 27 games.