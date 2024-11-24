Scotty Pippen Jr. Sends Out Viral Post On X After Grizzlies-Bulls Game
On Saturday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies played the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
The Grizzlies won by a score of 142-131.
Scotty Pippen Jr. led the way with 30 points, two rebounds and ten assists while shooting 13/16 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 31 minutes.
Pippen Jr. also joined an exclusive list with his father.
Via Ballislife.com: "The last 2 players to score 25+ PTS on 80% shooting and dish out 8+ AST at the United Center:
Scotty Pippen Jr (2024)
Scottie Pippen (1995)"
After his huge night, Pippen Jr. sent out a post (via X) acknowledging the stat with his father.
His post had over 9,000 likes and 200,000 impressions in three hours.
Chris Vernon wrote: "How cool. Pippen Jr. has been big time."
Pippen Jr. responded: "This is crazy🙏🏽 😳"
Pippen Jr. has established himself as one of the most intriguing young guards in the NBA.
He is now averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 17 games.
The Grizzlies improved to 10-7 in their first 17 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following Chicago, the Grizzlies will resume action on Monday night when they return home to host the Portland Trail Blazers.
Pippen Jr. is in his third NBA season (he also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers).