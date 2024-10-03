Scotty Pippen Jr. Speaks Honestly About Memphis Grizzlies Future
Scotty Pippen Jr. is coming off a strong stint with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Over 21 games (16 starts), Pippen Jr. averaged 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range.
On Monday, Pippen Jr. met with the media and was asked about his chances of making the 15-man roster (he is currently on a two-way deal).
Reporter: "Start off with a tough one here. Has the front office at all expressed to you that you could have an opportunity to make the main roster based on how training camp might go?"
Pippen Jr. "Yeah. I've been talking with Zach a lot, coach Taylor. They've been pretty transparent with me about steps of going forward. There's definitely a path for me to get that roster spot, so I'm just trying to go out there, training camp and just compete and just do whatever I can to get that spot."
Pippen Jr. has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Grizzlies (and Los Angeles Lakers).
The 23-year-old has career averages of 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 27 games (16 starts).
Pippen Jr. was among the best players at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
The Grizzlies will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on October 23 when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Last season, they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.