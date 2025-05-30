Fastbreak

Serge Ibaka Sends Heartfelt Message To Oklahoma City Thunder

Former NBA star Serge Ibaka sent out a post for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ben Stinar

May 29, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) speaks during media day for the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
May 29, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) speaks during media day for the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Serge Ibaka was once among the best forwards in the NBA.

He started out his career with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC Thunder
Mar 6, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Kevin Durant (35) argue with forward Serge Ibaka (9) in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. The Suns defeated the Thunder 128-122. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After the Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves to reach the NBA Finals, Ibaka sent out a heartfelt post to X for the franchise.

Ibaka's post had over 11,000 likes and 300,000 impressions.

He wrote: "Congrats @okcthunder !! Very happy for the franchise and for all my friends in OKC, my home for 7 great years. Good luck in the Finals!!"

The Thunder are headed to the Finals for the first time since 2012 (when Ibaka was still on the roster).

While they were never able to win a title during his time with the team, they had been among the best in the NBA for many years.

NBA
Jun 06, 2012; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Serge Ibaka (9) reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during game six of the Western Conference finals of the 2012 NBA playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City won 107-99. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Ibaka was the 24th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

After seven years with the Thunder, he was traded to the Orlando Magic during the summer of 2016.

NBA
Dec 28, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka (7) reacts to a 3 point basket during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

In addition to the Magic and Thunder, Ibaka also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks over 14 NBA seasons.

During the 2019 season, he played a major role in the Raptors winning the title over the Golden State Warriors.

Ibaka wrote (on June 14, 2019): "A kid from Congo, becoming an NBA Champion is sureal. I was not supposed to be here but I never lost faith. This is a dream come true but also an opportunity for me to remind every kid in Congo, in Africa and everywhere that anything is possible. Thank you Toronto and Canada"

Ben Stinar
