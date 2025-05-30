Serge Ibaka Sends Heartfelt Message To Oklahoma City Thunder
Serge Ibaka was once among the best forwards in the NBA.
He started out his career with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After the Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves to reach the NBA Finals, Ibaka sent out a heartfelt post to X for the franchise.
Ibaka's post had over 11,000 likes and 300,000 impressions.
He wrote: "Congrats @okcthunder !! Very happy for the franchise and for all my friends in OKC, my home for 7 great years. Good luck in the Finals!!"
The Thunder are headed to the Finals for the first time since 2012 (when Ibaka was still on the roster).
While they were never able to win a title during his time with the team, they had been among the best in the NBA for many years.
Ibaka was the 24th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.
After seven years with the Thunder, he was traded to the Orlando Magic during the summer of 2016.
In addition to the Magic and Thunder, Ibaka also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks over 14 NBA seasons.
During the 2019 season, he played a major role in the Raptors winning the title over the Golden State Warriors.
Ibaka wrote (on June 14, 2019): "A kid from Congo, becoming an NBA Champion is sureal. I was not supposed to be here but I never lost faith. This is a dream come true but also an opportunity for me to remind every kid in Congo, in Africa and everywhere that anything is possible. Thank you Toronto and Canada"