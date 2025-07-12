Seth Curry Comments On Golden State Warriors Rumors
Seth Curry played the 2024-25 season for the Charlotte Hornets.
He finished the year with averages of 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 45.6% from the three-point range in 68 games.
This summer, the former Duke star became a free agent (who is currently available to sign with any team in the league).
In a recent interview with Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area & California, Curry was asked about potentially joining the Golden State Warriors.
Curry: "Always gotta do what's best for myself, obviously. Steph would love me to come over there and play with him. The fans show me a lot of love at all times, family would love it. I've always embraced the Warriors and their system and love the way they play. You never know what could happen."
In addition to the Hornets, Curry has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies.
His career averages are 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 550 games.
He has also appeared in 41 NBA playoff games (16 starts).
Via StatMuse: "Games with 5+ threes without a miss (active players):
4 — Bobby Portis
4 — Karl-Anthony Towns
3 — Seth Curry
3 — Kyrie Irving
3 — Kevin Love
3 — Steph Curry"