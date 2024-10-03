Seth Curry Makes Instagram Post After Charlotte Hornets Media Day
On Monday, the Charlotte Hornets held media day to open up the 2024-25 season.
Seth Curry is one of the team's most important players due to his veteran leadership in the locker room for a young roster.
After the day, the former Duke star made a post to Instagram that had over 47,000 likes and 200 comments.
Curry captioned his post: "Media Day #12… Living in the moment! Let’s bump."
Several notable people commented on Curry's Instagram post.
Quinn Cook: "Hometown hero"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
The Charlotte Hornets: "🙌"
Cameron Brink: "Lfg!!!!!!!"
Curry is coming off a season where he appeared in 44 games (four starts) for the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.
He finished the year with averages of 5.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Curry signed a new deal with Charlotte.
The Hornets finished last season as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They dealt with a lot of injuries to key players and missed the NBA playoffs for the eighth straight season.
On October 23, the Hornets will play their first game of the new season when they visit Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets in Texas.
In addition to the Hornets and Mavs, Curry has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies over 11 seasons in the NBA.