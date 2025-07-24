Seth Curry To Golden State Warriors Rumors Are Heating Up
Seth Curry spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Charlotte Hornets.
The former Duke star averaged 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 45.6% from the three-point range in 68 games.
On July 24, he is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Via the Charlotte Hornets (on April 14): "Seth Curry. NBA 3PT% leader for the 24-25 season.
Congrats @sdotcurry 👏"
On Thursday, ESPN's Anthony Slater reported on the interest between Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Slater: "Another name I'm hearing with mutual interest; Seth Curry, actually as a potential bench shooting option with a family tie."
Golden State (and NBA) fans would likely enjoy seeing the Curry brothers as teammates.
Seth has career averages of 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 550 games.
A lot of NBA fans reacted to the rumor of him signing with Golden State (h/t Hoop Central).
@Sudharsan_AK10: "This is the REAL Splash brothers😭😭😭😭"
@HoodiiShai: "Might as well sign Dell Curry and have the big 3"
@DKNetwork: "Splash BLOOD brothers would be LEGENDARY"
@pawellwitt: "100-point game by brothers would be sick!"
Seth has also spent time playing for the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies over 11 NBA seasons.
He will turn 35 before the start of the 2025-26 season.