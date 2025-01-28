Seven NBA Teams Reportedly Interested In Trading For Bulls Star Lonzo Ball
Lonzo Ball is currently in his first season back after missing over two years due to injury.
The Chicago Bulls point guard is averaging 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 36.4% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Ball has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors over the last few months.
The most recent report comes from Evan Sidery of Forbes.
Via Sidery: "The Clippers, Heat, Hornets, Lakers, Magic, Pistons, and Timberwolves have all held exploratory trade talks with the Bulls centered on Lonzo Ball.
Chicago would be open to moving Ball’s $21.3 million expiring contract in exchange for second-round draft capital."
It's possible that some teams would only want Ball for his expiring salary.
That said, he has proven (when on the floor) that he can still help a team in a significant way.
On the other hand, Ball's health will be something that likley makes the interested teams cautious.
Via Sam Quinn of CBS Sports: "I'd be very excited to sign Lonzo Ball for a discount as a free agent this offseason. I really don't trust his body enough to give up $20 million in matching salary for him. Even if it's bad salary, I'd just rather use that on someone more reliable in this cap environment."
Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers (and Bulls) over eight years.