Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Does Something No Player In OKC Thunder History Has Ever Done
On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder played the 76ers in Philadelphia.
The Thunder won by a score of 118-102.
All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points, three rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block while shooting 12/15 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via Hoop Central: "Shai over the last 8 games:
40 PTS - 3 REB - 2 AST - 4 STL
29 PTS - 3 REB - 8 AST - 2 STL
33 PTS - 4 REB - 7 AST - 1 STL
33 PTS - 11 REB - 6 AST - 3 STL
31 PTS - 5 REB - 4 AST - 3 STL
39 PTS - 3 REB - 2 AST - 2 STL
27 PTS - 7 REB - 4 AST - 2 STL
32 PTS - 3 REB - 9 AST - 2 STL"
Gilgeous-Alexander also did something that no player in OKC Thunder history has ever done.
Via StatMuse: "Shai tonight:
32 PTS
9 AST
2 STL
12-15 FG
The first Thunder player with multiple 30-point games on 80+ FG%."
With the win over the 76ers, the Thunder improved to 32-6 in 38 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
They are 9-1 over their last ten (and also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Following the 76ers, the Thunder will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.