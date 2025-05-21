Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Faces Backlash From NBA World For Timberwolves-Thunder Game
On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the 114-88 victory with 31 points, five rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 10/27 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@destroynectar: "shai is the most protected player in nba history
how is this a foul?"
@joelvmoran: "Someone tell Shai stop foul baiting and just hoop
I’ve counted like 4 instances where he’s fishing for contact"
Bill Simmons: "I don’t care who wins this game. The touch foul calls SGA gets are really awful. They don’t resemble anything else that’s happening in the playoffs."
@cordellwright25: "The way Shai plays is why people stopped watching the NBA. Refs gotta stop giving him a whistle."
Tony Jones: "Shai….stop grifting and play basketball bro"
NBA on ESPN: "Minnesota held Shai to 2-13 FG in the first half of Game 1"
Justin Russo: "Shai's free throw rate going UP in the postseason compared to his regular season mark is legitimately funny."
@TheHateCentral: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at half:
11 Points
2-13 FG
0-2 3PT
7-9 FT
WORST MVP IN NBA HISTORY"
The Thunder now have a 1-0 lead in the series with Game 2 on Thursday night (in Oklahoma City).
They beat the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.