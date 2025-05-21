Fastbreak

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Faces Backlash From NBA World For Timberwolves-Thunder Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played 38 minutes against the Timberwolves.

May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after an officials call against him against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after an officials call against him against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the 114-88 victory with 31 points, five rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 10/27 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the third quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@destroynectar: "shai is the most protected player in nba history

how is this a foul?"

@joelvmoran: "Someone tell Shai stop foul baiting and just hoop

I’ve counted like 4 instances where he’s fishing for contact"

Bill Simmons: "I don’t care who wins this game. The touch foul calls SGA gets are really awful. They don’t resemble anything else that’s happening in the playoffs."

@cordellwright25: "The way Shai plays is why people stopped watching the NBA. Refs gotta stop giving him a whistle."

Tony Jones: "Shai….stop grifting and play basketball bro"

NBA on ESPN: "Minnesota held Shai to 2-13 FG in the first half of Game 1"

Justin Russo: "Shai's free throw rate going UP in the postseason compared to his regular season mark is legitimately funny."

@TheHateCentral: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at half:

11 Points
2-13 FG
0-2 3PT
7-9 FT

WORST MVP IN NBA HISTORY"

The Thunder now have a 1-0 lead in the series with Game 2 on Thursday night (in Oklahoma City).

They beat the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.

