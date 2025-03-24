Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Thunder-Clippers Game
On Sunday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder played the LA Clippers in California.
The Thunder won by a score of 103-101.
Despite the win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 26 points while shooting 7/29 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range.
Many people commented on his performance.
@nando17celtics: "Better hope u dont see the clippers"
@NugsGetBuckets: "SGA is basically Ben Simmons with 17 extra free throws every night"
@xJx17x: "Free throw merchant got carried"
@NV_DPBbet: "How to lose a MVP in one night"
@loyal_kd: "Dude is regular once you take away those damn free throws"
@GilgeousSZN: "Worst game of his career and still won wow"
@AuSaiz: "11 fts for 26 points hahahaha this man is a fraud don't ever put him in Luka talks ever again. Barely beat the clippers while Luka averages 40 against them."
@FleshMech_: "James Harden started this style of play. Fooling everyone into an mvp. And now Shai about to do the same. I will never like or forgive harden for ruining the game."
@GuitarSometimes: "Bro is just a role player if you take away his free throws lmaoooo"
@Astro_Goat2: "Dude sucks so bad and they really gonna hand him mvp over Jokic"
@Shadowiscold: "Shai without freethrows"
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.2% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Many believe that he will win the 2025 MVP Award.
He is in his seventh NBA season.