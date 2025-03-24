Fastbreak

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Thunder-Clippers Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a tough night against the Clippers.

Jan 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder played the LA Clippers in California.

The Thunder won by a score of 103-101.

Despite the win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 26 points while shooting 7/29 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range.

Many people commented on his performance.

@nando17celtics: "Better hope u dont see the clippers"

@NugsGetBuckets: "SGA is basically Ben Simmons with 17 extra free throws every night"

@xJx17x: "Free throw merchant got carried"

@NV_DPBbet: "How to lose a MVP in one night"

@loyal_kd: "Dude is regular once you take away those damn free throws"

@GilgeousSZN: "Worst game of his career and still won wow"

NBA
Mar 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the 3rd quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

@AuSaiz: "11 fts for 26 points hahahaha this man is a fraud don't ever put him in Luka talks ever again. Barely beat the clippers while Luka averages 40 against them."

@FleshMech_: "James Harden started this style of play. Fooling everyone into an mvp. And now Shai about to do the same. I will never like or forgive harden for ruining the game."

@GuitarSometimes: "Bro is just a role player if you take away his free throws lmaoooo"

@Astro_Goat2: "Dude sucks so bad and they really gonna hand him mvp over Jokic"

@Shadowiscold: "Shai without freethrows"

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.2% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 68 games.

Many believe that he will win the 2025 MVP Award.

He is in his seventh NBA season.

