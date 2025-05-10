Fastbreak

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Thunder-Nuggets Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not play well in overtime.

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost Game 3 to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 113-104 (in overtime).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 7/22 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.

Gilgeous-Alexander faced a lot of backlash (on social media) for his performance.

Underdog NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in OT:
0 PTS
0 FGA
0 FTA
0 AST
0 REB

Nuggets outscore Thunder 11-2 in OT, lead series 2-1."

@JP3GetPaid: "Overrated MVP. In regular season no one defend that's why he can score easily. IN playoff he can't even buy a bucket in clutch time."

@TitoToro_: "Bro only effective when he can foul bait"

@jo_dub12: "Never compare this man to prime russ again"

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

@nolimit__EV: "Nothing without the whistle"

@Devin1TooManyG: "SGA has some bad games but it’s crickets, when Tatum has one they crucify him smh."

@ItsSeanMaloney: "Shai scored 18 points on 7-22 shooting including OT and lost and yet I see ZERO, absolutely ZERO slander on here against him.

When Tatum does though he gets pit roasted over a fire."

Dan Greenberg: "Is SGA actually just the Kobe Bryant of James Harden’s??? 🤔🤔🤔"

@Russs177: "Nuggets about to make that OKC regular season run be for nothing"

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0),center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Russell Westbrook (4) watch as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) prepares to shoot the ball in the second quarter during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Game 4 will be on Sunday (in Denver).

