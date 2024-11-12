Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Made NBA History In Clippers-Thunder Game
On Monday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in Oklahoma.
They won by a score of 134-128 to improve to 9-2 in their first 11 games.
All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a fantastic night with 45 points, three rebounds, nine assists, five steals and two blocks while shooting 13/21 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history with his stat line.
Via StatMamba: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight:
45 PTS
9 AST
5 STL
2 BLK
First player in NBA history to reach these numbers in a single game"
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 27.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 29.5% from the three-point range in 11 games.
The Thunder are expected to be a contender to win the 2025 NBA Championship.
This is Gilgeous-Alexander's seventh season in the league (and sixth playing for the Thunder).
Via StatMamba: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the first player in franchise history to have a game with:
45+ PTS
5+ STL
Two-way SGA 🪣🔒"
Following the Clippers, the Thunder will now play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans.
As for the Clippers, they dropped to 6-5 in their first 11 games.
Following Oklahoma City, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets in Texas.