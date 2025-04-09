Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Made NBA History In Lakers-Thunder Game
On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) by a score of 136-120.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the victory with 42 points, six rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 14/26 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
Now that the Thunder have won 65 games, the All-Star guard made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "Most PPG on a 65-win team in NBA history:
32.7 — SGA (2025)
31.7 — Kareem (1971 - MVP)
30.4 — Harden (2018 - MVP)
30.4 — MJ (1996 - MVP)
30.1 — Curry (2016 - MVP)
30.1 — MJ (1992 - MVP)"
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging an incredible 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Thunder are the best team in the NBA (and first seed in the Western Conference) with a 65-14 record in 79 games.
They have won eight out of their last ten.
Following the Lakers, the Thunder will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s stats since the All-Star break:
33.2 points
7.1 assists
2.3 stocks
63.2 TS%
51.2/41.2/90.1 shooting splits
SGA is putting the finishing touches on one of the most efficient seasons for a guard in NBA history."