Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Made NBA History In Pacers-Thunder Game
On Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 120-109 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 31 points, two rebounds, ten assists, two steals and four blocks while shooting 9/21 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
The 2025 MVP also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins Kobe Bryant, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history with 15 or more 30+ point games in a single postseason!"
Gilgeous-Alexander has been excellent during the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via StatMuse: "Shai in Game 5:
31 PTS
10 AST
2 STL
4 BLK
The first player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a Finals game."
The Thunder now have a 3-2 lead in the series, so they can win the 2025 NBA Championship with a victory on Thursday night (in Indiana).
They beat the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "Final: Thunder 120, Pacers 109
Oklahoma City goes on an 18-4 run to put the game away in the fourth quarter after Indiana had cut what once was an 18-point lead down to 2 early in the 4th.
Jalen Williams with 40 points and SGA 31-10 for OKC; Pascal Siakam had 28 for IND."
Gilgeous-Alexander is in his seventh NBA season (and sixth playing for the Thunder).
The former Kentucky star spent his rookie year with the LA Clippers.