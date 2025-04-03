Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Made NBA History In Pistons-Thunder Game
On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Detroit Pistons (at home) by a score of 119-103.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the win with 33 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 10/26 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "With his 69th consecutive 20+ PT game, SGA ties Michael Jordan for the 4th longest single-season streak in NBA history!
Wilt Chamberlain (80 in 1961-62 & 1963-64)
Oscar Robertson (76 in 1963-64)
Michael Jordan (69 in 1990-91)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (69 this season)"
Gilgeous-Alexander is having a remarkable season with averages of 32.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "A head-to-head stats comparison between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic:
SGA: 32.8 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 stocks, 63.9 TS%
Jokic: 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 2.5 stocks, 66.2 TS%
Who deserves MVP more this season?"
In addition, the Thunder have been the best team in the NBA with a 64-12 record in 76 games.
They are in the middle of an 11-game winning streak.
Via Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder: "OKC Thunder final results vs the East
Cavs 1-1
Celtics 2-0
Knicks 2-0
Pacers 2-0
Pistons 2-0
Bucks 2-0
Magic 2-0
Hawks 2-0
Heat 2-0
Bulls 2-0
Raptors 2-0
Nets 2-0
76ers 2-0
Hornets 2-0
Wizards 2-0
All-time NBA best 29-1 vs a conference."