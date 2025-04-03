Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Made NBA History In Pistons-Thunder Game

With his 69th consecutive 20+ PT game, SGA ties Michael Jordan for the 4th longest single-season streak in NBA history!



Wilt Chamberlain (80 in 1961-62 & 1963-64)

Oscar Robertson (76 in 1963-64)

Michael Jordan (69 in 1990-91)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (69 this season)