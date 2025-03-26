Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Made NBA History In Thunder-Kings Game
On Tuesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder played the Sacramento Kings in California.
The Thunder won by a score of 121-105.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the win with 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists while shooting 10/23 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star guard also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "SGA NOW HAS THE FIFTH LONGEST STREAK OF 20+ POINT GAMES IN A SEASON
Wilt Chamberlain - 80 games (1963-64)
Wilt Chamberlain - 80 games (1961-62)
Oscar Robertson - 76 games (1963-64)
Michael Jordan - 69 games (1990-91)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 65 games (2024-25)"
Gilgeous-Alexander is in the middle of an incredible season with averages of 32.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Via Real Sports: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had 45 games with 30+ PTS in three consecutive seasons.
The only other players to do this are Wilt & MJ."
With the win, the Thunder improved to 60-12 in 72 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (and have won nine out of their last ten).
Following the Kings, the Thunder will play their next game on Thursday night when they return home to host the Memphis Grizzlies in Oklahoma City.
Gilgeous-Alexander is in his seventh NBA season.