Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Made NBA History In Thunder-Mavs Game
On Saturday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder played the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
The Thunder lost by a score of 105-101, so the series is now 2-1 in favor of the Mavs.
Despite the loss, All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had an excellent game with 31 points, ten rebounds, six assists, two steals and five blocks while shooting 10/23 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
His stat line also made NBA history.
Via StatMuse: "Shai in the loss:
31 PTS
10 REB
6 AST
2 STL
4 BLK (!!)
The first guard in NBA history to reach those numbers in a playoff game."
Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off the best regular season of his career with averages of 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (in four games).
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Dallas, Texas).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves lead the Nuggets 2-1 with Game 4 on Sunday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Gilgeous-Alexander is in his sixth season in the NBA and his fifth playing for the Thunder (he spent his first year with the Los Angeles Clippers).