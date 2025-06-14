Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Made NBA History In Thunder-Pacers Game
On Friday evening, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 111-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The 2025 MVP finished the victory (in Indiana) with 35 points, three rebounds, three steals and one block while shooting 12/24 from the field in 40 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via NBA.com/Stats: "SGA's 15 points in the last 5 minutes of Game 4 are the most by a player in the last 5 minutes in a Finals game since 1971!"
The Thunder avoided falling into a 3-1 hole and tied up the series at 2-2 (with Game 5 back in Oklahoma City).
Via StatMuse: "Last three players with a 15-point 4Q in a Finals win:
— Steph
— LeBron
— Shai
Elite company."
Gilgeous-Alexander is in the middle of a historic season where he led the Thunder to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.
In the 2025 playoffs, he is currently averaging 30.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range (20 games).
Via Real Sports: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the most 30-PT games in a single playoff run by a PG ever."
Gilgeous-Alexander was the 11th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He has played seven seasons in the NBA (six for the Thunder).
The All-Star guard played his rookie year for the LA Clippers.