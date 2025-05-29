Fastbreak

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Made NBA History In Timberwolves-Thunder Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made NBA history during Game 5.

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates with Magic Johnson West Conference Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 124-94 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

They are now headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished the closeout victory with 34 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 14/25 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

Via NBA Communications: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the first player to win the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award and play in the NBA Finals presented by @YouTubeTV in the same season since Golden State’s Stephen Curry in 2015-16.

The Finals begin with Game 1 in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC."

The former Kentucky star also made NBA history.

Via Real Sports: "The only players to record 70p/15r/15a over any two-game span in the Conference Finals:

Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James (4x)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander"

The Thunder will now await the winner of the series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

Currently, the Pacers have a 3-1 lead with Game 5 on Thursday night in New York.

Via @StatMamba: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the WCF:

31.4 PPG
5.2 RPG
8.2 APG
56.7% TS

The most PPG in a Conference Finals series in OKC franchise history"

Gilgeous-Alexander is in his seventh NBA season (and sixth playing for the Thunder).

