Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Made NBA History In Timberwolves-Thunder Game
On Wednesday night, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 124-94 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
They are now headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished the closeout victory with 34 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 14/25 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA Communications: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the first player to win the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award and play in the NBA Finals presented by @YouTubeTV in the same season since Golden State’s Stephen Curry in 2015-16.
The Finals begin with Game 1 in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC."
The former Kentucky star also made NBA history.
Via Real Sports: "The only players to record 70p/15r/15a over any two-game span in the Conference Finals:
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James (4x)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander"
The Thunder will now await the winner of the series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.
Currently, the Pacers have a 3-1 lead with Game 5 on Thursday night in New York.
Via @StatMamba: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the WCF:
31.4 PPG
5.2 RPG
8.2 APG
56.7% TS
The most PPG in a Conference Finals series in OKC franchise history"
Gilgeous-Alexander is in his seventh NBA season (and sixth playing for the Thunder).