Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Bold Statement After Pacers-Thunder Game
On Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals (at home) by a score of 111-110.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the loss with 38 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 14/30 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Following the loss, Gilgeous-Alexander made a bold statement when he met with the media.
Gilgeous-Alexander: "The series isn't first to one. It's first to four. So we have four more games to get. They have three... We gotta to get to four before they get to three if we want to win an NBA championship... We have to be better."
The Thunder had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter (and control for most of the game).
Via NBA Communications: "The Pacers tied the biggest fourth-quarter comeback (15-point deficit) in the NBA Finals since 1971.
Indiana took its first lead of the game with 0.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Since 1971, this is the latest into any Finals game that a team took its first lead."
The Thunder will host the Pacers for Game 2 on Sunday night.
Via The NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made HISTORY in Game 1
His 38 PTS are the 3rd-most in a Finals debut EVER, behind only:
Allen Iverson (48 - 2001)
George Mikan (42 - 1949)"