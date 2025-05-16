Fastbreak

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Bold Statement Before Nuggets-Thunder Game 7

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander met with the media after Game 6.

Ben Stinar

Apr 26, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) walks of the court after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in game four for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) walks of the court after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in game four for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Denver Nuggets (in Game 6) by a score of 119-107.

The series is now tied up at 3-3 with Game 7 on Sunday afternoon (in Oklahoma).

Via The NBA: "Best two words in sports... GAME SEVEN.

Nuggets. Thunder.
Sunday: 3:30pm/et on ABC"

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the loss with 32 points, three rebounds and six assists while shooting 11/16 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

After the game, the All-Star guard made a bold statement when he met with the media (h/t NBA TV).

Gilgeous-Alexander: "It's do or die. It's what you live for. It's what you worked your whole life for. Either your dream continues or your dream ends."

Gilgeous-Alexander is in his sixth season playing for OKC.

However, the Thunder have been unable to reach the Western Conference finals in that span.

Via HoopsHype: "Best of the playoffs (per HoopsHype's Global Rating):

Nikola Jokic at No. 1.

Shai at No. 3."

Gilgeous-Alexander finished the regular season with incredible averages of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.

Via @StatMamba: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season:

32.7 PPG
5.0 RPG
6.4 APG
2.7 STL + BLK
52/38/90%

Every 30-PPG scorer on a 65-win team in NBA history won MVP in the same season."

NBA
May 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) guards in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.