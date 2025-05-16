Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Bold Statement Before Nuggets-Thunder Game 7
On Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Denver Nuggets (in Game 6) by a score of 119-107.
The series is now tied up at 3-3 with Game 7 on Sunday afternoon (in Oklahoma).
Via The NBA: "Best two words in sports... GAME SEVEN.
Nuggets. Thunder.
Sunday: 3:30pm/et on ABC"
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the loss with 32 points, three rebounds and six assists while shooting 11/16 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the All-Star guard made a bold statement when he met with the media (h/t NBA TV).
Gilgeous-Alexander: "It's do or die. It's what you live for. It's what you worked your whole life for. Either your dream continues or your dream ends."
Gilgeous-Alexander is in his sixth season playing for OKC.
However, the Thunder have been unable to reach the Western Conference finals in that span.
Via HoopsHype: "Best of the playoffs (per HoopsHype's Global Rating):
Nikola Jokic at No. 1.
Shai at No. 3."
Gilgeous-Alexander finished the regular season with incredible averages of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Via @StatMamba: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season:
32.7 PPG
5.0 RPG
6.4 APG
2.7 STL + BLK
52/38/90%
Every 30-PPG scorer on a 65-win team in NBA history won MVP in the same season."