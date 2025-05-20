Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Nuggets-Thunder Series
On Sunday afternoon, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 123-95 victory over the Denver Nuggets.
They are now headed to the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2016 season.
Via The NBA: "HOW THE THUNDER WERE BUILT
Oklahoma City’s historic season continues with their first Western Conference Finals berth since 2016. Learn how this team came together!"
Gilgeous-Alexander finished Game 7 with 35 points, three rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 12/19 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the 5th most playoff games ever with 35+ PTS & 0 TOV.
Only MJ, Bron, Shaq, & KD have more."
After the game, the superstar guard made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Gilgeous-Alexander (h/t NBA TV): "I was nervous, to be honest. Just knowing like, what's on the line... To know if you don't bring your A game, it could all be over with for nothing... I think that nervousness motivated me."
The Thunder have had an incredible season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 68-14 record.
Before the Nuggets, they swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.
Via The NBA: "One series away from the 2025 #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV.
Ant. Randle. Gobert. SGA. JDub. Chet.
The 6-seed Timberwolves and top-seeded Thunder clash in the Western Conference Finals with GAME 1 on Tuesday at 8:30pm/et on ESPN!"