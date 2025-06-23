Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Pacers-Thunder Game
On Sunday night, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 103-91.
They have now won the 2025 NBA Championship (and the first in Thunder history).
After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander made a very honest statement when he met with the media.
Gilgeous-Alexander: "It feels amazing. So much weight off my shoulders. So much stressed relieved, no matter what you go into every night wanting to win, and sometimes it just doesn't go your way... Tonight could have been one of those nights, but we just found a way... It feels good to be a champion."
Gilgeous-Alexander finished Game 7 with 29 points, five rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8/27 from the field and 2/12 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via Nice Kicks: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the best season in NBA history!
- NBA Most Valuable Player
- NBA Finals MVP
- Western Conference Finals MVP
- NBA All-Star
- All-NBA First Team
- NBA Scoring Champion
- Debut signature sneaker"
The Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 68-14 record.
They beat the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves (and Pacers) to capture the title.
Via The NBA: "Most points for a duo in the Finals, last 50 years:
LeBron and Kyrie: 398 in 2016
Shai and JDub: 377 this year
HISTORIC FINALS DUO"