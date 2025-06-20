Fastbreak

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Thunder-Pacers Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander met with the media after Game 6.

Ben Stinar

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 108-91.

With the Game 6 loss, the series is now tied up at 3-3.

After the tough game, 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made an honest statement when he met with the media.

Gilgeous-Alexander: "The way I see it is we sucked tonight. We have to learn the lessons and we have one game for everything. For everything we've worked for... The better team Sunday will win."

Gilgeous-Alexander finished the loss with 21 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 7/15 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMuse (before Game 6): "Shai in closeout games:

30.3 PPG
5.2 RPG
5.2 APG
1.5 SPG

on 55/50% shooting."

The Thunder have had a magical season (led by Gilgeous-Alexander).

The All-Star guard helped the team finish as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 68-14 record.

NBA
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Pacers have done a good job of keeping him in check.

Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has more turnovers than assists in the NBA Finals when guarded by Andrew Nembhard:

11 assists
12 turnovers
41.2 FG% (21/51 FGA)"

Game 7 of the series will be on Sunday night (in Oklahoma City).

