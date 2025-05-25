Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Thunder-Timberwolves Game
On Saturday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals (by a score of 143-101).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had one of his worst games of the season, finishing with just 14 points, two rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 4/13 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 PTS tonight.
His lowest scoring game since March 2024."
After the game, the 2025 MVP made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Gilgeous-Alexander: "We just didn't bring it from an energy and focus standpoint... We just didn't have it... They blitzed us pretty early, and then we were never able to get back because of it. They just came out with a sense of urgency, and we didn't."
Gilgeous-Alexander's performance was shocking, considering he is coming off a regular season where he averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Via OptaSTATS: "Only 3 times in NBA history has that season's MVP lost by 42+ points (reg or post).
All 3 came at the hands of Minnesota teams in the playoffs:
1956: Bob Pettit lost by 58 to Minneapolis Lakers
2024: Nikola Jokić lost by 45 to Timberwolves
2025: SGA lost by 42 to Timberwolves"
Game 4 will be on Monday night in Minnesota.