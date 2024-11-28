Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Golden State Warriors Statement
On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco by a score of 105-101.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 35 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 13/28 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.
After the victory, he spoke candidly about Golden State when he was interviewed by ESPN.
Gilgeous-Alexander: "Every time you play this team it's a dog fight. They won at a high level for so long for a reason. No matter who's out there, no matter who's not playing, they play the right way, they play together and they play physical. We knew that coming into the night and we did enough of that obviously barring some injuries to get a dub."
The Warriors were playing without Steph Curry and struggled to close out the Thunder down the stretch.
Six players on their team scored in double-digits.
Via Nick Gallo: "Thunder allowed no points between the 5:45 mark and the 19.5 second mark of the 4th quarter.
Golden State went 0/14 with 2 turnovers during the stretch."
With the victory over the Warriors, the Thunder remain as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 14-4 record in 18 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Following Golden State, the Thunder will play their next game on Friday when they play the Lakers in Los Angeles.
Gilgeous-Alexander is in his seventh season in the NBA (and sixth playing for the Thunder).