Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Feelings Clear About Indiana Pacers
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals (in Oklahoma).
Before the game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spoke about the Pacers.
Gilgeous-Alexander (h/t Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire): "I don’t think they’ve changed much. They were a really good team back then. They were on a roll back then... They’re on a roll now... Since January, us and them have the best records in the NBA. They've been playing good basketball... They're gonna be a tough opponent regardless."
The Thunder were able to beat the Pacers in each of their two matchups during the regular season.
Via Underdog NBA: "NBA Finals stat comparison:
Fast break points/pg
OKC: 17.8 (1st in 2025 Playoffs)
IND: 15.5 (3rd)
Opp. fast break points/pg
OKC: 9.3 (1st)
IND: 9.4 (2nd)
Points off turnovers/pg
OKC: 23.8 (1st)
IND: 18.5 (2nd)
Opp. points off turnovers/pg
OKC: 12.6 (2nd)
IND: 12.5 (1st)"
The Pacers had a very unlikely run to the NBA Finals.
This is their first time reaching the Finals since the 2000 season when Hall of Famer Reggie Miller was still on the roster.
Via Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder: "Don’t care what anyone says.. Thunder vs Pacers is a great NBA Finals.
OKC has had one of the most dominant regular seasons and playoff runs in NBA history.
Indy rolled through the Bucks, the 64 win Cavs and a Knicks team that upset the Celtics.
These teams deserve to be here."