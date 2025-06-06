Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Feelings Clear About NBA Legend Steve Nash
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was recently named as the 2025 MVP.
The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar joins Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash as the only two Canadians to win the award.
Via TSN: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins Steve Nash as just the second Canadian to ever win NBA MVP."
Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander spoke about Nash.
Gilgeous-Alexander (via NBA TV): "Steve... Just a pioneer for Canadian basketball. He started the whole thing, I guess you can say. From the way he plays to the way he carries himself... I learned so much from Steve being a 17-year-old kid... The things he's done with Canada basketball and a whole and just push the culture forward has been amazing."
Nash played 18 years for the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.
The two-time MVP had career averages of 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 42.8% from the three-point range in 1,217 games.
Via StatMuse: "Steve Nash in his 2 MVP seasons:
— 17/4/11
— 51/44/91% (!)
— Led the league in AST"
On the other hand, Gilgeous-Alexander is just now hitting the prime of his career (he will turn 27 next month).
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Thunder are currently in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.